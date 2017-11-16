× Fayetteville Pair Arrested After Attempted Armed Robbery

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville pair was arrested Wednesday (Nov. 15) after police say they kidnapped two men at gun point and tried to rob them, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Daryl Boone, 36, and Dana Flores, 32, were arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault, aggravated residential burglary, kidnapping and possession of a controlled substance — all felonies.

The pair also faces one misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

Boone and Flores planned to rob two men on Wednesday and entered their apartment before marching them out at gunpoint, according to the report.

Armed with a Ruger SR9, Boone threatened to kill the men if they didn’t comply, forcing them into Flores’ SUV.

While driving down Martin Luther King Boulevard, Flores struck another vehicle. Boone threatened the other driver with the same handgun before driving off.

Police were able to track down Boone and Flores after issuing a be-on-the-lookout for the hit-and-run accident. Officers also discovered a magazine for a Ruger SR9 inside the victim’s vehicle at the crash scene, according to the report.

After arresting Boone and Flores, police found a some marijuana inside the SUV’s center console.

Both Boone and Flores were being held Thursday (Nov. 16) at the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bonds.