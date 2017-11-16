Fayetteville Square Prepares For Lights Of The Ozarks Crowd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Business owners and event organizers prepared Thursday morning (Nov. 16) for the thousands of people expected to visit the Lights of the Ozarks display.

The around 450,000 lights that now hang in the Fayetteville Square are scheduled to be turned on Friday night (Nov. 17) at 6 p.m. with a lighting ceremony and parade.

Hazel Hernandez with Experience Fayetteville said this is the 23rd year for the display and every year, it grows.

She said people can expect a lot of the same, but they will have choirs on the square and other events they have not announced.

Hernandez said in years past, there have been around 3,000 to 3,500 people who visit the lights.

She said this was more than just a light display, it was a Fayetteville tradition.

“The tradition has grown so much that kids that used to come out here are adults and they are bringing their children to see Lights of the Ozarks," Hernandez said. "So, it’s a growing tradition.”

Businesses around the square were also getting ready for the crowds.

Some stores, like The Mustache, plan to remain open a little longer Friday night to accommodate the crowds.

“The Lights of the Ozarks kind of demands that we stay open late," The Mustache owner Brian Bailey said. "You know, there’s extra crowd, extra people and it’s really pretty outside so it’s fun to be here seeing new customers.”

Bailey said this will be there sixth or seventh Christmas on the square.

He said even with so many people expected to be on the square, coming out to see the display is well worth it.

"It’s one of those fun, unique things that makes Fayetteville still kind of small town as much as we’re growing and its kind of out of control," Bailey said. "It still makes it fun to be around it.”

Not all businesses on the square plan to stay open late.

Some said they will still see more shoppers come through their doors for as long as Lights of the Ozarks is up.

The display starts Nov. 17 and will last until Dec. 31.

Hernandez said parking on the square will be closed to the public Friday night for the parade.