Greenwood Takes Perfect Record Into Playoffs

GREENWOOD (KFSM)--Greenwood kept the recent tradition alive of finishing with a perfect regular season. The Bulldogs haven’t lost a regular season game since November of 2014.

"We are perfectionist here," said senior Connor Noland. "We go into the season, 'hey we are going to be 10-0 this year' and that’s how we look at it."

Greenwood’s explosive offense has been relentless this season. The trio of quarterback Connor Noland, receiver Peyton Holt and running back Kenny Wood help the Bulldogs average 44 points per game.

"We are best friends in school, off the field and the sidelines," said junior Peyton Holt. "We are always talking and having fun. So when we get on the field it’s just like natural just connection right there."

They are great targets. To hand the ball to Kenny is something else he sets up short yardage and he just takes care of business so it’s great two people to have on the team.

While the Bulldogs’ offense gets most of the notoriety, on the other side of the ball they have been doing their part, holding opponents to an average just 12 points per game.

"We are just a strong group," said senior Ethan Escalante. "We connect well together, so it’s expected of us to be as great as we are. It’s all thanks to coaches."

Veteran head coach Rick Jones believes it's one of the best defensive units he's coached yet.

"Most people that watched over the last 14 years say it’s the best we have had," said Jones. "I don’t disagree with them."

After a bye week, The Bulldogs begin the journey to the 6A-State crown Friday night. But, Jones and his team aren't fixated on getting to the championship game, for now they are still following their mantra of one game at a time.

"We are still following the thought process of just win the day," said senior Kenny Wood. "Nothing really changed, nothing in practice, the way we plan for games everything just stayed the same and just try to win the day."

Greenwood will face familiar foe Texarkana in the quarterfinals. The Bulldogs had to make a second-half comeback in order to best the Razorbacks back in September. Kick-off will be at 7:00 p.m. at Greenwood.