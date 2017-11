FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – This time next week Arkansas will be in Portland, Oregon for the Phil Knight 80 Invitational and the founder of Nike made sure each of the 16 teams had new uniforms for the tournament.

The Razorbacks will face Oklahoma at 4 p.m. central time on Thanksgiving Day with the winner advancing to face the winner of the Portland/North Carolina contest. The losers of the two match-ups will also face one another on Friday.