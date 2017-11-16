Metabolic Research Center – Beating the Holiday Cravings – Phase 10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Bobby's doing really well this week, I know last week he stayed about the same but he's down 3 more pounds this week which takes his total to 26 pounds,” said Sarah.

“I think the biggest thing is they kept encouraging... They kept me on track. On saw that the inches lost was still there. Things are going like they're supposed to be,” said Bobby.

“We have a Thanksgiving menu for you to guide you because Thanksgiving can be a little bit of a challenge, but we help our clients prepare and plan ahead with great menus, ideas, and recipes to get them through the holiday,” said Sarah.

“I'll have a plan going into it, so I can still eat with my friends and family, so I don't wreck the last 2.5 months in 2 hours,” said Bobby.

“For Black Friday, we have events going on for new clients it's a great time to enroll and get started; you could have 25 pounds off by New Years,” said Sarah.

Segment Sponsored By: Metabolic Research Center