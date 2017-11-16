× NFL Accuses Jerry Jones Of ‘Conduct Detrimental To The League,’ Leaking False Info

(CBS News) — The NFL has had enough of Jerry Jones “antics” and let him know as much in a letter sent to the Cowboys owner, as reported by the New York Times and Wall Street Journal on Wednesday night.

In the letter, the NFL accused Jones of “conduct detrimental to the league’s best interests” for his aggressive behavior towards Roger Goodell, his attempt to block Goodell’s contract extension from being worked out and his threatening NFL owners with a lawsuit if they proceeded down the extension path.

The letter was sent to Jones’ attorney, David Boies, who Jones hired recently to try and ratchet up the tension on the NFL.

It also served to accuse Jones of leaking out details of contract requests from Goodell that he “personally knows to be an outdated, historical artifact of no relevance whatsoever in the context of these lengthy negotiations.” One would have to presume these details revolve around an ESPN report that Goodell wanted $49.9 million per year and lifetime use of a private jet.

Goodell’s contract was considered a fait accompli as recently as just a few months ago; Jones even signed off on the deal. But then Goodell suspended Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott for six games — Elliott dropped his appeal on Wednesday night, coincidentally, and will serve out the suspension. He’s eligible to return Dec. 24.

Jones clearly disagrees with the suspension and it would be naive to believe Goodell’s discipline of his star player and Jones’ heel turn on the contract talks are not related.

Things got weird when Jones, who is not actually on the NFL’s compensation committee, reportedly hijacked a conference call and explained why Goodell was making too much money.

