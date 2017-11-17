Adventure Arkansas: Pradco Fishing With Chad Warner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week for Adventure Arkansas, we got hooked on fishing! Chad Warner from Pradco Fishing took me on a fishing trip to the Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge in Oklahoma. Our first catch wasn’t so impressive...

Fisherman like Chad can’t imagine being anywhere else, even when the weather isn’t the best.

“Any day is a good day to go fishing in my book and if you’re like me, you want to go all the time,” said Warner.

If you want to get into fishing, Chad had a few tips, but be warned, it’s addicting!

“Start small. Start like in a creek or a pond because number one, you're going to catch more fish, most of the time you're going to catch more fish. Keep it simple in terms of bait... like the swimming dinger or the regular dinger they catch anything that swims,” said Warner.

SOT 00011 Chad and Matt: And they’re made right here? Right here in Fort Smith. That’s really cool. Fort Smith Arkansas, it is.

Meteorologist Chris Webb and I got a tour of the facility where these lures are made and tested. It’s a pretty cool process!

“This is the number one way to fish a dinger, this is called whacky and it shimmies like that right there as it falls and that’s what attracts the fish,” said Warner.

After a bit, I finally caught a real biggin'!

“Okay easy with him! Easy..Let him fight! Okay hold your rod tip up. Yeah there you go. Hold it up just like that. He’s got a big striper. Hold your rod tip up. Okay there you go! Keep reeling it in. Hold him up. There you go. Easy on him. Pull him up right here. Keep reeling. Oh yeah you got a striper,” said Warner.

What a day! I caught my first striper and had a great time on the water. With Adventure Arkansas and catching the fish where you live, I’m 5NEWS Meteorologist Matt Standridge.

Arkansas Fishing Info: Get Started Fishing in Arkansas

Oklahoma Fishing Info: Get Started Fishing in Oklahoma

Segment Sponsored By: Adventure Subaru