Alcohol Beverage Control Investigating Fayetteville Bar Following Student Athlete Incident

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Arkansas Alcohol Beverage Control Board is investigating a Fayetteville bar, according to board director Boyce Hamlet.

Hamlet confirmed it is investigating Z330 Bar near Dickson Street.

The investigation is related to an incident on Nov. 12 with a University of Arkansas student athlete.

Razorback quarterback Cole Kelley was arrested on Nov. 12 on suspicion of DWI, but it is not clear if Kelley’s arrest is the reason for the investigation.

Hamlet said the owner of the bar is fully cooperating with ABC agents and they expect to resolve the matter quickly.