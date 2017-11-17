Bentonville Walmart Location First-Of-Its-Kind In The Nation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- A Walmart Neighborhood Market in town is the first in the nation to get a pick up tower, that will give shoppers easy access to their online orders.

The new tower at the market on Regional Airport Boulevard will allow shoppers to obtain their purchases 24 hours a day, seven days per week, which is unlike other locations that require shoppers to obtain their purchases between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Customers will now be able to skip the service counter, go to the pick up tower and obtain their items within 15 seconds. Hennessy said the tower is easy and straight-forward to use.

"Even say they (customers) forgot their package on Christmas Eve, they can still come here on Christmas Day and not disappoint their children," Paul Hennessy, store manager said.

Aside from the first pick up tower, the store also features a new, redesigned floor plan, and a new deli.