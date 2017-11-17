Downtown Siloam Springs Contender For Hulu Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM)-- The town's downtown is now one of 20 locations in the running for season three of Hulu's Small Business Revolution.

Kelsey Howard with Main Street Siloam Springs said the show helps set up small businesses for long-term sustainability so they can continue to help feed the community.

She and her team originally applied for the spot on the show and are confident that Downtown Siloam Springs will be the focus of the show's third season.

Howard explained the thing that makes the area unique is the character and the drive of its people.

“Last year, over seven and a half million dollars was reinvested in Downtown Siloam Springs," Howard said. "The people here care and are going to keep caring and that’s what we want to celebrate when the people come when we’re in the top ten.”

If they do make it to the show, Howard said it would invest about half-million dollars into some of the businesses.

A few of the owners of those businesses said they were shocked to hear about this opportunity.

“It would do so much for this downtown area," Don Lurie owner of Fratelli's Wood-Fired Pizzeria said. "I mean the revitalization that has been going on would simply explode. It’s a great place to live, it’s a great place to own a business and I tell you what, bringing that down into the downtown area would be absolutely astounding.”

Allie Simpson owns the Downtown Dance Studio not far from Lurie's business.

She said she was excited to hear that others were interested in what they are doing in Siloam Springs.

Both Simpson and Lurie said everyone in the downtown area are more than just neighbors, they're family.

“Main Street is a tremendous help to all of our small businesses," Simpson said. "It’s nice to know that if you need something, they’re there and they’re there to promote your business as well because they believe in what you’re doing just as much as you do.”

Howard said they work alongside people like Simpson and Lurie to empower them to keep doing what they do everyday.

According to the Small Business Revolution website, the top 10 contenders will be announced on December 12 and the winner will be announced at the end of February.