Fayetteville Man Sentenced In EZ Mart Shooting

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man was sentenced Monday (Nov. 13) to five years in prison for a July 2016 shooting that injured two people.

Martesh Shamar Logan pleaded guilty to second-degree battery, first-degree criminal mischief and committing a terroristic act.

Prosecutors declined to pursue first-degree terroristic threatening charges against Logan.

Logan, 19, must abide by a year-long suspended sentence after he’s released from the state Department of Correction.

Logan shot a man July 29, 2016, outside the E-Z Mart on 4026 W. Wedington Drive after an argument, according to Fayetteville police.

Logan pulled a gun on the man after he threatened Logan with a box cutter. The man ran away, but Logan fired twice, hitting the victim in both forearms, police said.

Another bullet shattered the glass of a passing vehicle, injuring a person inside.