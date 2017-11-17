× Fayetteville Police Find Guns, Drugs In Woman’s Home

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police found several guns and drugs inside a Fayetteville woman’s home after linking her to a stolen pickup, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Halle Painter, 32, was arrested Thursday (Nov. 16) in connection with five counts of possession of a controlled substance; two counts of theft by receiving; possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver; possession of a firearm by certain persons; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; and possession of drug paraphernalia — all felonies.

Painter also faces one misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers searching for a stolen pickup located the vehicle Thursday outside Painter’s home on Adobe Street. Police searched Painter’s home, where they found four guns, including a stolen 9mm handgun out of Rogers, according to the report.

Police also found several prescription drugs, 1.7 grams of marijuana and a glass pipe and straw with methamphetamine residue.

Painter told police she uses meth but denied knowing how the drugs got in her house.

She said another man may have broken in through her “doggie door” and planted the guns and drugs, according to the report.

Painter was being held Friday (Nov. 17) at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.