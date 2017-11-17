Help Those In Need During The 3rd Annual Homeless Scarf Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Cold weather is slowly settling into our area and warmer clothes are now needed to keep people warm. However, some people can't afford those garments so that's why a local couple is lending a hand.

Chase and Jessica Myska started the homeless scarf event three years ago, and each year the volunteer turnout continues to grow.

This Sunday (Nov. 19), folks around the community can come together to tie scarves, coats, gloves or hats around light posts in downtown Fort Smith. To make this event possible, more volunteers are needed.

The event is a simple way for folks to give back to the community by donating your gently used winter items.

"As we go through and itemize our belongings, we realize we all have far more than you need," said Chase Myska. "The act of giving and showing love and spreading it feels good," Myska said.

The items will then be tied to the light posts up and down Garrison Avenue along with a note saying, "I'm not lost.. if you are stuck in the cold take me to keep warm and show love and spread love." Those in need can then take the item to help keep warm during the winter season.

If you can't volunteer on Sunday, organizers say those who want to help can take their warm clothes downtown at anytime to provide for those in need. "One thing we want to stress is that the act of giving is not going to be exclusive to this event," said Myska. "If you are not available Sunday, then you can come and do this at anytime, anywhere you would like."

If you're interested in volunteering, the group will meet Sunday at 8 a.m. in the large parking lot next to Bricktown Brewery on Garrison.