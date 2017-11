Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The 23rd ceremonial lighting of the Lights Of The Ozarks display kicked of Friday (Nov. 17) with thousands in attendance enjoying the event.

The 2017 event boasts 450,000 white and colored lights.

Each night from Nov. 17 until Jan. 1, the lights will be on between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m.