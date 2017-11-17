× Pea Ridge Man Arrested For Sexual Assault

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — A Pea Ridge man is accused of trying to force a 14-year-old girl into a sexual relationship over the last year, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Ricky Derrold Faler, 69, was arrested Tuesday (Nov. 14) in connection with second-degree sexual assault, a Class B felony.

The victim told police Faler molested her and he often tries to grope or kiss her, according to the affidavit. She said Faler also tried to force her to touch him.

The victim said Faler gets angry that she doesn’t want to be romantically involved with him, according to the affidavit.

Faler was being held Friday (Nov. 17) at the Benton County Jail on a $30,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Jan. 2 in Benton County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class B felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000, according to state law.