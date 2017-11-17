× Police: No Foul Play In Missouri Woman’s Death

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Police have ruled out foul play in the death of a Missouri woman after her body was found in a hospital parking lot.

Christy Nichols’ autopsy listed her cause of death as undetermined, said Lt. Jeff Taylor, Springdale police spokesman.

“There was no evidence that a crime was committed,” Taylor said. “Therefore the case has been closed.”

Police found Nichols’ in her car Sept. 13 at Northwest Medical Center. She was in the driver’s seat and her seat belt was still buckled, Taylor said.

There were no obvious signs of trauma.

Nichols, 45, was last seen alive Aug. 6 at Catalyst Church in Bentonville. The Noel, Mo. woman was later reported missing by her family.