× Razorbacks Find Their Way Past Fresno State

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– Amidst a disappointing football season and the firing of an athletic director, Arkansas fans have turned to the Razorback basketball team to get them through the winter. And while Friday night wasn’t pretty, the Hogs managed to deliver, taking down Fresno State 83-75 to advance to 3-0 on the year.

From the start it was clear that the Bulldogs looked to slow down the Fastest 40 by banging the ball inside, and for a while they were successful. The Hogs were out rebounded 40 to 33 on the night, and several Hogs got into foul trouble. But the Razorback defense forced plenty of bad shots, and freshman Daniel Gafford had the best game of his career, scoring 25 and grabbing 8 boards.

Fresno never really let the Hogs pull away, getting as close as 7 in the final minute. Arkansas struggled at times with the press, looking sloppy and turning the ball over, leading to some easy Fresno buckets. But Adrio Bailey blocked a three on one end and then slammed home a Jaylen Barford alley oop on the other with 30 seconds left to seal it, and the Hogs remain undefeated. Arkansas travels to Portland next week where they’ll take on Oklahoma as part of the PK80 tournament.