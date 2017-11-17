× Sexually Violent Predator Released From Benton County Jail

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM)– A level 4 sex offender has been released from the Benton County Jail, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Sean Nichol Blackerby, 41, of Rogers was convicted in 2007 of second-degree and fourth degree sexual assault.

Blackerby was convicted of sexually assaulting girls younger than 15. One of the girls was younger than five, according to court documents.

He registered as a sex offender in 2010 after spending time in prison.

During 2006, Blackerby told a detective that he had, “unfinished issues inside him and that since he was assaulted as a child, it created a desire within him for little kids… and the desire has taken him over, and he is not able to control it, especially when he is “loaded”,” according to court documents.