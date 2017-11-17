× Silver Alert Issued For Missing Springdale Woman

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 58-year-old woman missing from Northwest Medical Center in Springdale.

Norma Emerson is about 5-foot-1 and weighs about 180 pounds, according to state police. She has gray hair and blue eyes with fair skin complexion.

Emerson suffers from vision, memory loss and confusion. State police say she has a history of strokes.

State police didn’t provide a picture of Emerson and they don’t know what Emerson was wearing when she left.

Anyone with information on Emerson’s whereabouts should contact the Springdale Police Department at 479-751-4542.