× The Most Amazing Weather Video You’ll See This Year

Tracking invisible aerosols. Sounds impossible, right?

Scientists with NASA use the latest in satellites combined with a family of computer models referred to as their Global Earth Observing Systems to bring invisible aerosol particles to life as the mix and churn with weather systems across the world.

This loop is from August 1st to November 1st, 2017.

Some of the more amazing shots show the dust being blown off the Sahara and then trapped by water droplets, the white areas around the tropical systems are sea salt that’s suspended in the atmosphere, you can all see the smoke particles in the Pacific Northwest from wildfires.

The simulations show how the invisible aerosols track through the atmosphere.

Our world and our weather is nothing short of amazing.

-Garrett