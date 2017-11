Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hold on today! It will be a windy Saturday. Wind Advisories (shaded in brown) are in affect until 5PM this afternoon because wind gusts could top 40 MPH at times, especially in NW Arkansas.

Winds will shift from the south to the northwest in the late morning hours. Sustained winds will be well into the 20-30MPH range

Temperatures will drop all day long. It will be a chilly evening, feeling even colder with strong northwesterly winds.

-Matt