Body Of Atlanta Trap Rapper Found
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (CBS) — The body of a popular local rapper who went missing Nov. 5 has been found in Macon County Alabama.
Authorities say the body of 29-year-old Edward Reeves, who also went by Bambino Gold, was found Friday (Nov. 17) evening in a wooded area.
The body of his 30-year-old cousin Kendrick Stokes was found three miles away.
Reeves and his cousin 30-year-old Kendrick Stokes went missing Nov. 5.
Both men were last seen together driving a white 2016 Honda CR-V.
The two men went to Alabama for a party at Sky Bar on Debby Drive.
Reeves is from southwest Atlanta, and his cousin is from Montgomery.
The case is being investigated as a homicide.