David Cassidy Hospitalized In Critical Condition

FLORIDA — Former teen idol and Partridge Family actor David Cassidy is hospitalized in a medically induced coma and his organs are shutting down, according to the media website TMZ.com.

The site reports a source said, “it’s looking grim.”

The 67-year-old actor has been ill for at least the past eight weeks, according to sources who know the family.