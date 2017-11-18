Fayetteville Police Vehicle Involved In A Crash

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — An on-duty Fayetteville police officer was driving on W. Wedington Drive when a car pulled out in front of him at Porter Road on Saturday (Nov. 18) morning shortly past 10 a.m.

“As the car turned out from Porter it hit the police cruiser,” said Fayetteville Police Sergeant Craig Stout, “this caused the car to careen into a power pole.”

There were four people in that vehicle, a GMC Terrain, and one person was extricated and taken to an area hospital, said Stout.

The other passengers and the police officer were also taken to the hospital to be checked out.

“There were no fatalities or life-threatening injuries,” said Stout.

The accident is under investigation.