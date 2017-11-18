× Gentry Man Dead After Rollover Crash

OKLAHOMA (KFSM)– One person is dead after a rollover crash in Adair County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to a crash report, it happened on (Nov. 17) at approximately 10:34 p.m. Police say the driver was a 70-year-old man from Gentry, Arkansas.

Police say he was driving in the left lane going southbound on US Highway 59. The driver went off the roadway, flipped his vehicle and was ejected 25 feet. He was pronounced at the scene by Westville EMS. His car came to a rest on its top.

The cause of the crash still under investigation, but a report states the driver smelled like alcohol. The man’s identity is not being released until his family is notified. No other injuries have been reported.