Little Rock Man Arrested For Shooting Handgun Outside Dickson Street Bar

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville police arrested a man for brandishing and shooting a firearm in the parking lot of a bar on Dickson Street early Saturday (Nov. 18).

A call came in about a shooting that happened behind Smoke & Barrel at 324 W. Dickson Street at 2:42 a.m., according to a preliminary police report.

Police arrived to the scene and found four spent shell casings fired from a .22 caliber handgun. A witness, who also works at Smoke & Barrel, told police it was closing time and he was outside beating a rug against a rail to remove the dust. Three men leaving the food court, one later identified as Jalen Jarel Lacy, 23, said the sound of the beating rug was similar to gunshots. Lacy said, “I’m gonna’ let off some,” and displayed a gun under his hooded jacket, the report stated.

Lacy fired the gun at least four times and then left through the food court, according to a police statement.

The caller described Lacy as a black male wearing a blue hoodie with white lettering, dark jeans and had a beard.

Additional officers helped search for the alleged shooter and the other two men. The report states, the trio were soon found near the intersection of Dickson Street and West Avenue, and that officers also found a black handgun in Lacy’s possession.

Lacy told officers he was holding the gun for a friend, but denied discharging the gun.

Lacy was arrested for disorderly conduct, carrying a weapon and discharging a firearm in city limits.

He was taken to the Washington County Jail and booked. A few hours later he posted a $965 bond and was released.

An online search shows that Lacy, from Little Rock, was arrested in Pulaski County in June, 2017, on charges of failure to pay fine, fleeing, public intoxication and theft of services.

Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office lists a July, 2017 arrest for breaking or entering.

At age 19 he was arrested in Pulaski County for theft of property and services and failure to appear.

