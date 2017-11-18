× Malcolm Young, AC/DC Guitarist And Co-Founder Dead At 64

CBS NEWS– Malcolm Young, guitarist and co-founder of pioneering rock band AC/DC, has passed away, the band said in a statement Saturday. He was 64.

“With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band,” the band said on its website. “As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted.”

Young founded the Australian rock band with his brother Angus in 1973. He was the group’s rhythm guitarist until 2014, when the band announced he was taking a leave of absence for health reasons. It was later revealed he had been diagnosed for dementia.

Young’s family said he passed away peacefully Saturday with his family at his bedside. He is survived by his wife O’Linda and two children.

“He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever,” the band said. “Malcolm, job well done.”