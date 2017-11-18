× OU’s Mayfield Issues Apology For Taunting Kansas With Crotch Grab, Curses

(CBS)–As expected, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has issued an apology for grabbing his crotch and dropping some f-bombs against Kansas. It just happened sooner than Monday. Mayfield took to his Twitter account to apologize.

Now, while I’m not exactly bothered by this — I think of the things I said to friends while playing basketball or even just video games and realize I have no ground to stand on here — plenty of people will be, and it’s a bad look. Particularly given Mayfield’s arrest over the offseason and that whole flag-planting incident following Oklahoma’s win over Ohio State.

I’m still mad about that one, by the way.

The problem for Mayfield is that, at this point, he’s a clear front-runner for the Heisman Trophy, and whether you agree with the reasoning or not, this is just an incident that will give voters a reason to think about not voting for him.

All that said, I’ll take a quarterback with Mayfield’s competitive streak on my team every dang day of the week.