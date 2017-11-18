Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich Inspired By Succotash’s Maggie Cristo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's Hey Good Cookin' is a tip of the cap to Heather Artripe's favorite restaurant in Kansas City, Succotash! She has taken a well-known menu item called the Maggie Cristo and put her own twist on it to compliment your Thanksgiving leftovers.

Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich inspired by Succotash’s Maggie Cristo

Ingredients

(2) waffles

2-3 pieces leftover ham

2 T Smokey Cranberry Sauce (recipe on next page )

2 T Goat Cheese

Directions

Make your Smokey Cranberry Sauce, sit in the fridge for a few hours to set up. This can also be done the night before.

Set out goat cheese so it can warm up.

Cook waffles according to directions.

In a skillet, add a bit of oil, and heat to medium heat. Add ham slices, cook for a few minutes to heat it up. Remove from heat.

To build your sandwich, spread 1 T goat cheese on each waffle.

Add 1 T of Smokey Cranberry Sauce to each waffle, spread over the goat cheese.

Place ham on top of one waffle, and add the other waffle on top.

Place the skillet you cooked your ham in back on the stove and heat to medium heat.

Add your waffle sandwich to the pan and cook for 1-2 minutes per side. This will crisp up the sandwich.

Remove to a plate, cut in half.

Smokey Cranberry Sauce

Ingredients

Leftover Cranberry Sauce (about 12 oz.)

Juice & zest from 1 Orange

¾ C Brown Sugar

¼ C Orange Jam

1 ½ t Smoked Paprika

½ t Cinnamon

¼ t Ginger

¼ t Allspice

Directions

Add everything to a saucepan except your Smoked Paprika.

Bring to a boil in a saucepan, reduce heat and low and stir regularly for 10 minutes.

Remove from heat.

Add your Smoked Paprika.

Taste and adjust if needed.

