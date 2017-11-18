× Person Arrested After Firing Gunshots On Dickson Street

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– Police have arrested a suspect for firing gunshots on Dickson Street in Fayetteville (Nov. 18).

According to police, the incident happened outside Smoke & Barrel shortly before 3 a.m. Officers responded after receiving several phone calls from people who heard shots nearby.

No injuries were reported and the suspect’s identity has not been released at this time. The shooter is being held at the Washington County Detention Center.

