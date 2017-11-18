× Razorbacks Upset Bid Falls Short Against No. 16 Mississippi State

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– Arkansas came close to upsetting No.16 Mississippi State Saturday at home, leading 21-14 at the start of the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs rallied late to beat the Hogs 28-21. Arkansas drops to 4-7 overall and 1-6 in SEC play.

Fifth-year senior Austin Allen finished 11-for-17 through the air, for 1119 yards. David Williams led the Hogs’ ground game, rushing for 75-yards on right carries and one touchdown. Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema is now 29-33 overall and 11-28 in conference play.

The Razorbacks got off to a hot start against the top-ranked Bulldogs. Arkansas was able to capitalize off Mississippi State mistakes early on. Blake Johnson punted the ball off of the back of a Mississippi State player, and Arkansas was able to recover the ball in MSU territory. Three plays later David Williams punched in a three-yard touchdown in the first quarter to give the Hogs the lead. Later in the first, McTelvin Aigm forced his second fumble of the day and Briston Guidry recovered it in the end zone to give Arkansas a shocking 14-0 lead.

Arkansas led by a touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter, but Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald tied the game with 4:07 remaining with a 37-yard touchdown pass to Reggie Todd. The Bulldogs sealed the victory after Fitzgerald threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Deddrick Thomas with 17 seconds remaining.

Next The Razorbacks close out the regular season by hosting Missouri on Friday.