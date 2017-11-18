× Woman Runs Over Husband, Killing Him, After Barroom Brawl

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) — A North Little Rock woman is accused of striking her husband with her car and killing him early Saturday (Nov. 18) morning outside a bar on Asher Avenue.

Witnesses said a fight inside Big Dawg Motorcycle Club, during which the victim was stabbed, spilled outside where she attempted to hit the group attacking her husband. She hit her husband instead, according to a police report.

Little Rock police arrived at around 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 18 at 4113 Asher Ave. to find Clyde Hatchett, 45, in a pool of blood. His wife, Kenia Hatchett, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident is being investigated as the city’s 51st homicide.

Kenneth Lee was involved in the fight with the couple and was also struck by the vehicle, a Dodge Caravan, but was treated at the scene by medics and did not go to the hospital. He and several witnesses allege Kenia tried to hit the crowd two different times.

Hatchett’s body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office to determine an exact cause of death and no arrests have been made. Kenia will be interviewed once she is released from the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.