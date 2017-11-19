× Former Razorback Austin Cook Wins RSM Classic

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga.(KFSM)– Former Razorback Austin Cook won the RSM Classic Sunday closing with two birdies for a 3-under 67. For the PGA Tour Rookie, it was his first tour win in just his 14th start on the circuit.

The Jonesboro native performed like a veteran all week, taking the lead through 36 holes and never relinquished the top spot. Cook held a three-shot lead at the start of the final round. He made an early bogey at No. 2 and his lead was down to just one on Sunday, but he continued to play with ease carding birdies at No. 7 and 15.

The victory Sunday in the final PGA tour event of the calendar year gives Cook a spot in The Players Championship among others for next year.