Looking Ahead This Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cold weather has returned for Sunday but the biggest difference from yesterday being the absence of the blustery north winds.

Morning lows in NW Arkansas were 27º in Fayetteville and Fort Smith was as low as 34º.

Calm and sunny weather is expected for Sunday and most of the upcoming week with highs in the upper 50s or low 60s.

While parts of the Midwest and the Northeast are affected by a winter system over the upcoming holiday; it appears most of the direct affects will miss our area with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Moisture appears to be lacking with each system arriving this week, so despite minor changes in temperatures no significant rain is expected for the next week. The lack of moisture along with all of the dead leaves could pose a fire risk for the next several days.

-Garrett