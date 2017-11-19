× UPDATE: Missing Hunter’s Body Found

KNOXVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has confirmed to 5NEWS that a body recovered from the water Sunday (Nov. 19) evening near Cabin Creek Park is that of missing hunter, Chase Evan Standridge.

On Saturday (Nov. 18), a resident in Knoxville called the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department to report an overturned boat near Cabin Creek Park, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Once first responders arrived, crews said they found a hunter’s boat and his dog. They did not located the hunter.

A search for Standridge began around 2:10 p.m. and was called off once it became dark on Saturday.

The search continued Sunday morning (Nov 19). Emergency management crews volunteered in the search of the area on foot. Search and rescue dogs assisted, along with Arkansas Game and Fish crews who used boats to search the waterways.

Arkansas Game and Fish led the investigation.