× Springdale Man Arrested For Child Sex Trafficking

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — Early Sunday (Nov. 19), a Springdale man was arrested on charges of sex trafficking of a minor, sexual assault 4th degree and internet stalking of a child, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office detainee information web page.

Eleuterio Flores, 33, was pulled over on a traffic stop by Siloam Springs Directed Patrol Officers.

Siloam Springs Police Lt. Derek Spicer said the stop resulted in a warrant arrest out of Washington County.

Flores was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 2:50 a.m. and is held on $50,000 bond. He has a preliminary hearing Monday (Nov. 20) and a second hearing the following week, Wednesday (Nov. 29).