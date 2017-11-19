The Sugar Plum Fairy Paid A Visit In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The Sugar Plum Fairy hosted her annual Tea in Fort Smith.

Those in attendance joined in with their favorite Nutcracker characters for a delightful afternoon of lunch, delectable desserts, and fun Nutcracker and Christmas themed crafts.

The Nutcracker and Clara were also available for pictures at Sunday's (Nov. 19) sold out event.

You may see all these characters again in their annual production as the Western Arkansas Ballet presents The Nutcracker on Saturday and Sunday (Dec. 16 and 17) at the ARCBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith.

This year's production is dedicated in memory of the late Doctor Udoj.