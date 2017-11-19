There’s a Chill in the Air Today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you experience the cold this morning? We woke up with temperatures near 40 degrees colder than yesterday morning!

This cold front swept through most of the country! These were the morning temperatures across the nation. It will be a chilly Sunday pretty much wherever you head today.

Today's forecast calls for a chill in the air, but at least we will have plenty of sunshine in both NW Arkansas and the River Valley.

Here is an early look at this coming week. The next weather pattern shows a lot of high pressure in the area, which will keep us dry and close to average (temperature-wise) this week and for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

-Matt