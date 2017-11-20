5NEWS This Morning: Perfect Cocktail To Prepare For Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM) -- For some of you, it may be the first thing you think about on Thanksgiving. For others, it may be the last thing. We're talking about cocktails! 5NEWS Meteorologist Joe Pennington spoke to John Robinson, General Manager at The Hive at 21C Museum Hotel in Bentonville for an idea to spice things up this Thanksgiving.

"First thing I would do is take some vodka ahead of time and infuse it with your favorite fruit," said Robinson. "Today we have cranberries, cinnamon and gloves. That's going to sit for about four days, so you need to think about this in advance. After it's infused, just strain it. Your final product is this really beautiful crimson red vodka," Robinson said.

HARVEST PUNCH:

Start with an ounce and a half of our infused vodka

Three quarter ounce of pear liqueur

Half ounce of bourbon

Half ounce of fresh squeezed lime juice

Quarter ounce of brown sugar syrup

Give everything a quick shake, then strain it into your glass. Top it off with an orange peel.