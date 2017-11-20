× Bid Awarded To Expand Bella Vista Bypass

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The state Highway Commission has approved a bid to expand the Bella Vista Bypass between U.S. 71 and Benton County 34, according to a news release.

The commission on Monday (Nov. 20) awarded a $27.5 million contract to Kolb Grading, LLC to construct 8.8 miles of two additional lanes of the bypass.

The company, based out of St. Charles, Mo., is expected to begin work in two to four weeks, weather permitting, according to the release.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation expects the project to be finished by late 2019.