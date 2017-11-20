Crews Work Fire At Meat Processing Plant In Winslow

WINSLOW (KFSM) — Crews were on the scene Monday (Nov. 20) after B & R Meat Processing went up in flames in Winslow.

According to firefighters, the fire was contained to the front of the building, there were no injuries reported and no on was inside during the blaze.

A few employees told 5NEWS there are a few hunters who had deer meat inside that the company was processing. They’re not sure if the meat was ruined in the blaze.

The owner of B & R said the damage wasn’t as bad as it could have been since it’s the busiest time of year for them with hunting season underway.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Central EMS, West Fork Fire, Boston Mountain Fire and White Mountain Fire were all on scene.

