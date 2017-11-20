× Fayetteville Council Member Resigns

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A city council member that served residents for more than four years has resigned.

Alan Long, city council member of Ward 4, has elected to resign because of, “…family and professional obligations combined with the enormous time commitment required of a council member,” the letter of resignation states.

He served residents in west and northwest Fayetteville.

In the resignation letter, Long also states, “…To all of my fellow council members and the citizens of Fayetteville, thank you for the opportunity that you have given me. It is with a great sense of gratitude and respect for the citizens of Fayetteville that I resign my position effective immediately.”

Kit Williams, city attorney, received the resignation letter Monday (Nov. 20) at 7:56 a.m.