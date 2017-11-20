Fayetteville Looks To Create Cultural Corridor With $1.77 Mil Grant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- If approved by the Fayetteville city council, $1.77 million from the Walton Family Foundation will be used to hire a team of world class landscapers to create a cultural corridor with locals in mind.

"I think the real excitement is the fact that the community gets to be apart of helping us decide what to spend this money on. In terms of the design elements." Peter Nierengarten with the City of Fayetteville, said.

New street scapes, public plazas and event spaces are options for the corridor, which will stretch from West Dickson to West Prairie Street. Nierengarten is hoping to see suggestions to spruce up their current festival space, that doubles as the parking lot for the Walton Arts Center.

"I'm very very excited." Evan Wordlaw at Dickson Street Book Shop, said.

The new corridor could mean more foot traffic.

"We get a pretty good uptick in business when there are others events around. A lot of people come from out of town, they've heard about our book shop through the internet and through word of mouth," Wordlaw added.

The city council will decide Dec. 5th whether to accept the grant. If accepted, the city expects to break ground during late 2019 or early 2020.