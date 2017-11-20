× Fayetteville To Create Downtown Cultural Arts Corridor

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The city of Fayetteville is in the early stages of a design project to overhaul 50 acres of outdoor space with the intention of tying together cultural institutions in downtown Fayetteville, from the Walton Arts Center on Dickson Street to the planned expansion of the Fayetteville Public Library.

Also included within the area are the Community Creative Center and the under-construction TheatreSquared venue.

If approved by the Fayetteville City Council in its regular meeting Dec. 5, the design portion of the cultural arts corridor project would be fully funded by a $1.77 million Northwest Arkansas Design Excellence program grant from the Walton Family Foundation in Bentonville.

The foundation announced $3.6 million in grants on Thursday (Nov. 16) for projects to improve and enhance public outdoor spaces in downtown areas. The Downtown Springdale Alliance, the Community Development Corp. of Bentonville/Bella Vista and the cities of Bentonville and Rogers also received grants.

The planned area for the arts corridor spans from West Dickson Street to West Prairie Street, north to south, and its western and eastern boundaries are defined by Gregg Avenue to School Avenue, respectively.

A map of the proposed corridor is available here.

