Finding The Right Tax-Preparer With Little Stress and Worry

ROGERS (KFSM) -- The holiday season will be behind us in a matter of weeks, which will then transition into tax season.

Finding a qualified and certified tax return preparer can take a little work, but could help avoid issues in the end.

A Springdale man was arrested Monday (Nov. 20) for a tax scheme that left clients without a refund.

Laurie Wehmeyer, a coordinator at Care Community Tax Center offered recommendations for people who will be searching for tax help in 2018.

Care Community Center in Rogers will offer free tax preparation services to anyone who made less than $58,000 in 2017. Senior citizens of any income level are also offered tax filing services free of charge.

"We all have experience," Wehmeyer said. "We have retired accountants, we have people who have worked for the internal revenue service previously, we have people who have prepared tax returns for many many years. So, we know the ins and outs of what we need to do to keep our clients safe."

To find a qualified tax preparer nearby, Wehmeyer recommended using a database set up by the IRS, which includes a directory of tax preparers with professional credentials recognized by the IRS.

Reaching out to the Arkansas Better Business Bureau may also be a helpful resource, Wehmeyer said, along with a local chamber of commerce.