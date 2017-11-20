× Former CNA Pleads Not Guilty To Sexually Assaulting Patient

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A former certified nursing assistant has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a female patient at an assisted living facility in Springdale.

William Deupree, 56, of Prairie Grove is charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault, a Class B felony.

In September, an employee at the Elizabeth Richardson Center allegedly found Deupree with his pants down in the same room as the 18-year-old woman, according to court documents.

The employee said the victim was also pantsless, laying on her side with her rear pointed toward Deupree.

Deupree denied that his pants were completely down but said he tried to masturbate while he was in the woman’s room.

Deupree also told police that he was excited about being in a girl’s room and felt “euphoria,” according to the documents.

Deupree was fired “immediately” after the incident, according to Cindy Acree, the center’s executive director.

Deupree is free on a $5,000 bond. His trial is set for Dec. 22 in Washington County Circuit Court.

Class B felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000 under state law.