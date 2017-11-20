× Fort Smith Man Sentenced To 125 Years In Prison For Distributing Meth

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A Fort Smith man has been sentenced to more than a century in prison due distributing methamphetamine, according to Fort Smith police.

William French, 46, was sentenced Friday (Nov. 17) to 125 years in prison for possession of 10 to 200 grams of methamphetamine with the purpose to deliver, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as two counts of distributing in proximity to certain places, police stated.

Fort Smith Officer Keith Shelby and K9 Ringo found the drugs French had in his possession during a traffic stop June 13.