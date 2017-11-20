× Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield Won’t Start Against West Virginia

NORMAN (KFSM)– Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley announced Monday that there will be repercussions for Baker Mayfield’s actions. The Sooners’ quarterback will not start Oklahoma’s regular-season finale against West Virginia. He will not be suspended for the entire game, however, though Riley did not elaborate on how long Mayfield will sit before entering the game. Kyle Murray will start in his place.

“I think it’s important for everybody here, across the country, to keep it in perspective,” said Riley. “Everybody, not just Baker, they’re still just young men. They’re not adults. They’re still learning.

Mayfield was caught on camera grabbing his crotch and appeared to yell profanities at the Kansas sideline. Mayfield was upset with Kansas players for refusing to shake hands before the game, and for taking what he felt were cheap shots during the game. Mayfield apologized following the game.