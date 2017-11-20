× UPDATE: Police Say Woman, Not Razorback Basketball Player, Cited For Shoplifting

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – A woman, who Fayetteville police say is the “girlfriend” of Razorback basketball player was cited, for shoplifting at a Walmart Neighborhood Market Saturday (Nov. 18).

Fayetteville police Sgt. Anthony Murphy originally told 5NEWS that Jaylen Barford was the one cited in the incident. Murphy now says Indica Austin was the one cited, not Barford.

“He (Barford) was present, but not in trouble,” Murphy said.

Murphy said Austin was cited at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. around 5:30 p.m.

She was given a citation and not taken into custody, according to Murphy.