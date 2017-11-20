Salvation Army Of Fort Smith In Need Of Volunteers & Donations For Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The Salvation Army of Fort Smith is looking for volunteers and donations so they can serve hundreds of people on Thanksgiving Day.

From Monday through Thursday (Nov. 20-24), the nonprofit is needing help with preparing food, getting the tables set and the food served on Thanksgiving Day. The group serves around 500 people from throughout the community on the holiday.

With such a large crowd around the Thanksgiving table, the extra help is greatly needed. According to Acie Turner with the Salvation Army of Fort Smith, "We feed the meal to anyone that comes in. A lot of homeless people come in and people who are having a hard time making ends meet."

Workers with the Salvation Army said they have to cook around 40 turkeys, several cans of green beans and corn, as well as thousands of rolls for folks to eat.

However, the nonprofit relies on food and money donations to help out, but this year they said they're lacking. "Right now we're critically low, " said Turner. "We want to feed 500 people including deliveries. I posted a list to the Salvation Army Facebook page of the supplies that we need as it takes a tremendous amount of volunteers and supplies," Turner said.

If you'd like to donate food, you can drop them off at the Salvation Army on North 6th Street. If you want to volunteer your time to serve up the meals, you can call the nonprofit at 479-783-6145.

The meals will be served Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their downtown location.